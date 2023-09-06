The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 283 - Two Men!

In this video i’m going to look at a teaching from the Bible that is absolutely fundamental to a sin free, obedient walk with God. Why am i doing this? I don’t know, except that God is leading me to speak on this. So i’m just being obedient. Maybe some of you listening do not fully understand this teaching and are struggling. If so then i pray that this will strengthen you and get you walking properly with God. I’m referring to the doctrine of “Putting off the Old Man and putting on the New Man,” that Paul refers to in Ephesians 4:22-24. The scripture reads, “That you put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; 23And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; 24And that you put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” This action is NOT the same as REPENTANCE which takes place at the beginning of the salvation process. Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth, You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1+3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

