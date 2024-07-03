💥 For 2nd Day a Russian Recon Drone Flew over the Airfield, coordinating another Iskander Strike

💥🇺🇦 For the second day in a row, a Russian reconnaissance drone flew over the Ukrainian airfield in the Poltava region for hours, coordinating another Iskander strike.

This time, a Mi-24 helicopter, some vehicles, and around 20 personnel are reported to have been destroyed.

Here's yesterday's Airfield video, if missed:

https://www.brighteon.com/2709d7d3-b6cf-4046-ad99-659ccc924ccf













