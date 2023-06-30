Astrology & What May happen to Christopher Wray?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Using horary astrology, I'll take a look at what may happen to Chris Wray, implicated in the Biden scandal by withholding a "smoking gun" memo from congress until the moment he was about to be arrested. Hmmmm...
#astrology #fruitcakeastrologer #prediction #horary #chriswray #fbi