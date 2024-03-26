BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MOSTLY BASED MAGA GRANDMA STANDS GROUND ON BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS 🇺🇸 AGAINST TYT PROPAGANDIST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
39 views • 03/26/2024

Had to change the total hot garbage title of this one - her Scofield Reference Bible beliefs notwithstanding, she stands her ground against the curated queries of the TYT propagandist, who eerily softens his tone upon broaching the formerly taboo subject of the illegally established safe haven for pedophilia and ecstasy trafficking in the world, but quickly returns to it when the subject passes - you cannot unsee it 👀


THIS is what these nitwits came up with to title this defused hit piece: Racist MAGA Grandma Reacts To Trump Asking For BLM's Support


'BLM Support'?!? BBBBBBut I thought, if you ain't for Pokin' Joe Biden...then you ain't BLACK!!! 🤣


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7AuiemutsM


"Everyone is a crook but Trump" - MAGA grandma. Michael Shure reports for TYT at Trump's Rock Hill Rally in South Carolina. A manifesto for a new progressive vision http://tyt.com/justice


240224__MS09_Trump_Rallies_SC_Everyone_Crook_But_Trump

Keywords
israeltytpropagandistmulti pronged attackmaga grandma
