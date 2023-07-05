BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: Planned Parenthood invited to teach sex acts to Canadian schoolchildren!
Follower of Christ777
58 views • 07/05/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters.

School children were targeted in Canada and taught depraved sexual acts. Odessa Orlewicz, from Liberty Talk Canada, is here to talk about Planned Parenthood’s sexual education curriculum in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The Canadian school held a sex-ed class and allowed Planned Parenthood to teach it. During the class disgusting “sex cards” were made available to students that described grotesque sexual acts. The Planned Parenthood located in Regina, Saskatchewan is now claiming the curriculum was a mistake and not supposed to be there.

However, the spokeswoman claimed she doesn’t think this is a big deal. The mainstream news is claiming this was an isolated incident. However, these sex cards have been distributed at three other events across Canada.

We truly are in the end times!

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

planned parenthoodfathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuanwoson of godyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadancient of daysfather of lightssex actscanadian schools
