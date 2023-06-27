© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
i0B: Creation was 1000 Year Days
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 06/27/2023
If you have ever wondered if creation was twenty-four hour days or one-thousand year days (and if it matters) then this message is for you! Spoiler: Yes it matters. It changes everything!
This episode is a primer for Incursion series 2.0. Because understanding God spent 6000+ years creating the earth is a CRUCIAL creation detail. This episode is packed with examples and evidence that will help you incorporate this adjustment into your Bible studies thus triggering an avalanche of terrific revelations.
This episode is a primer for Incursion series 2.0. Because understanding God spent 6000+ years creating the earth is a CRUCIAL creation detail. This episode is packed with examples and evidence that will help you incorporate this adjustment into your Bible studies thus triggering an avalanche of terrific revelations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.