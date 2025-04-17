© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Active shooter reported on the campus of Florida State University
https://www.fox13news.com/news/active-shooter-reported-campus-florida-state-university
----------BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported At Florida State University
https://wltreport.com/2025/04/17/breaking-active-shooter-reported-florida-state-university/?