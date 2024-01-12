A Citizen/Resident is foreign to a native/National. pt.1 + Miami Mall panic

International Public Notice: http://annavonreitz.com/powerofstateassemblies.pdf

https://sarahwestall.com/did-the-office-of-military-settlements-pay-off-the-national-debt/

I also had vision of the old story of the fence being slowly erected around the daily feeding of feral hogs; with the final section installed without the greedy hogs ever becoming alarmed at their final capture! Anna Von Reitz puts it much smoother, so pass it on: http://annavonreitz.com/retrainyourbrain.pdf

Some of us work at improving the lives of everyone (In service to others). Some work for only their own dreams (In service of themselves). Yet others, such as those pledged to The DEEP State, work to greedily take the energies from others in a parasitic capture.

https://annavonreitz.com/damnationcorruption.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/answerissimple.pdf

The American Assembly will merely Stand 'per se' as it's published all necessary NOTICES for re-establishment of a Positive Birthright Administration. The US Corporatocracy has proven THEY are totally incompetent to provide a Service without total indebt corruption. The NO BALANCED Budget is only ONE example.

A Federated Dollar is already established via GFG: https://globalfamilygroup.com/lrps.html It's not necessary to have recognized Bonds to back GFG. Its working/asset-trading-workable Standing is all that is necessary. When the Dutch traded glass beads to Natives for Manhattan Island, they thought they stole it. But the Natives used these beads in trading for decades afterwards. It only takes acceptance of a Token to make it workable!





FED Notes, & their new cousin US Note, are worthless debt-IOUs-notes as BRICS+ world Alliance has shunned Them! THEY are not tradeable in foreign lands & are fast depreciating in America.

If there is not a 3% forum in this country that understand/recognize what I just wrote, then welcome Mexican & El Salvador Nationals to the Table!

Also major: A jubilee. This would be a one-off cancellation of all debt, private & public, as well as a one-off redistribution of corporate assets.

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=234561





It took 3% Colonialists to organize & Stand against the Hudson Bay Trading Company which was subdivision of inner City of London.

Back in those days 2 major competitors had War declared on them by the Hudson Bay Trading. One a Canadian company, North West [trading] Company onetime lead by Ogden. Another The American Fur Company run by Astor Family whose man in 1912 went down with [sabotaged] Titanic =they opposed set-up of private Federal Reserve. North West was eventually taken over by Hudson & American was put out of business. The Trading GRID [including utilities] today is run by same elite World Cabal & is why you must show utility bill receipt/contract-with your name & address on it as Proof-of-Residence/Citizenship/mariTime-commerce [that you, your property, children, soul are pledged to support] inner City of London's NWO/OneWorldOrder.

A decade ago, City of London's competitor challengers were Hussein & half-Bedouin Gaddafi. Today it's BRICS+ Alliance, a greater power-base competitor.





The recent Miami Bayside Mall scare was a hologram test. Even if it was demons via CERN, they cannot harm you. Panic can get you crushed-killed however!