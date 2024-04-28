The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 13: The Tabernacle and the Temple

In the ninth chapter, the apostle Paul described how ceremonies were carried out in the tabernacle and later in the temple. The Levitical priests had to shed blood on a daily basis while Jesus became a high priest of a better temple in heaven and offered up his own blood one time to obtain eternal salvation for mankind.

The first covenant was dedicated by blood because there is no forgiveness of sins without the shedding of blood. The second covenant was ratified by Jesus' blood sacrifice. Every human being will die but believers don't have to fear death because of His work on the cross.

Paul tells us that it is appointed once for men to die and judgment follows thereafter. Unless they repent, unbelievers will have face judgment from God and eternity in the Lake of Fire. Jesus shed his blood on the cross so that we can have eternal life and He has also given us access through the veil to the holy of holies. He is the mediator of the second covenant and one day will come back to judge mankind.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1367.pdf

RLJ-1367 -- NOVEMBER 4, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm