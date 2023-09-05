BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top PsyOps Today: Insights from Expert John Michael Chambers
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
164 views • 09/05/2023

🔍 Dive deep into the world of psychological operations (PsyOps) as renowned expert John Michael Chambers unveils the top PsyOps happening right now! Join us in this eye-opening discussion as we uncover the tactics, strategies, and real-world examples of how PsyOps are shaping our perceptions and influencing global events. 🌐 In this exclusive interview, John Michael Chambers, a leading authority on PsyOps and geopolitical analysis, provides invaluable insights into the covert psychological warfare tactics employed by various entities worldwide. Discover how governments, organizations, and individuals are leveraging PsyOps to manipulate public opinion, sway elections, and advance their agendas. 🤯 From disinformation campaigns and social media manipulation to the use of deepfake technology and cognitive warfare, you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the tools and techniques employed in today's PsyOps landscape. For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

psyopsjohn michael chamberspsychological operationscognitive warfaregeopolitical analysiscovert warfarepublic opinion manipulationdisinformation campaignssocial media manipulationdeepfake technologyperception shapingglobal events influencepropaganda techniques
