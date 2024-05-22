2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 160 - Are things accelerating?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While I was gathering information for this podcast, I realized I had 12 different tabs open on my browser of subjects I wanted to read or watch. Information is coming at us at Mach 1 to use an aeronautical term or if you prefer sci-fi, Warp 1, Mr. Chekov.
We believe humanity is under attack on many levels. The predator class is attacking our biology with bioweapons intended to depopulate the planet. Injections specifically intended to modify the recipient’s DNA.