Pro-Palestinian activists infiltrated British Air Force base at Bryce Norton & splashed red paint on two Airbus Voyager refueling aircraft

Pro-Palestinian activists have infiltrated the British Air Force base at Bryce Norton and splashed red paint on two Airbus Voyager refueling aircraft, the Daily Mail reports.
The Palestine Action group claimed responsibility for the incident.
They rode up to the military base on scooters. And when they left, they drew a Palestinian flag on the ground.