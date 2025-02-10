AI Action Summit Paris 2025-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 10 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Stargate is not an American-only project, Stargate is a global undertaking to create the Beast System that Antichrist will step into after he is revealed at the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church. President Donald Trump is leading the way for sure, but as you will see on today’s Podcast, ‘Stargate Fever’ is spreading rapidly around the world. Emmanuel Macron has been lying low, lately, perhaps wisely allowing Donald Trump to have his moment in the spotlight. But make no mistake about it, Macron isn’t going anywhere, and he’ll happily tell you all about this week at AI Action Summit he is hosting in Paris, France. Viva La Stargate!!