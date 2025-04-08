God enjoys you | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

In this powerful message, we explore the transformative truth that God desires an intimate relationship with you through His indwelling presence. The essence of the Christian life is allowing God to live His life through you.





Discover how God's dream and passion for you inspire a meaningful partnership in ministry and life. We'll reflect on the beautiful truth that God enjoys you and longs for unity, even in the face of humanity's failures. From Genesis to the New Testament, see how God continually seeks to be with His people, embracing them with love, grace, and purpose.





Join us as we journey through the Scriptures, highlighting how God desires to speak to you, guide you, and affirm your identity as His beloved creation. This message is not just about knowing God; it’s about experiencing His presence in your life right now. Don't miss this chance to deepen your relationship with the One who loves you most!





God enjoys you

Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024

