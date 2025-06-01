Gaza: Another angle of Israeli airstrike on building in Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City

Another angle of Israeli airstrike on building in Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.

💥 Talks? What talks? Israel goes full throttle in Gaza

Footage shows the moment Israeli warplanes bomb a residential building near the busy Sheikh Radwan market in Gaza.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “Either Hamas releases the hostages — or it will be destroyed.”

He added that he ordered the army to strike all targets, talks or not.