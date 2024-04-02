Pets in Love





Mar 28, 2024





Don't Take My Eyes! Mother Dog Tearfully Dreams of Seeing Her Pups Born





A very good dog but still abandoned. She is pregnant, is her owner too cruel?

That was the case of the dog named Canela. It's sad to write these stories, Canela was abandoned on a deserted street, it was very cold and no one paid attention to Canela sitting trembling in fear.

wounds all over her body,canela's eyes look very bad. The injuries clearly indicate an act of violence.

Canela's fearful eyes also denounced all of that.

The vet examined her and discovered her belly was very large. They initially suspected she had a tumor, or a digestive disease, or that she was pregnant.





