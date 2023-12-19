P.5 First of the season GIANT BAMBOO shoot (SAVE YOUR SHOELACES FOR SOFT TIES IN THE GARDEN): Bambusa balcooa, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_6916-7,30merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/278ade6a-f2ab-417e-a764-3dfe908305be
My giant bamboo, Bambusa balcooa, has been through the wringer these past 3 years, with a flowering event and reticulation failure. I am hopeful of some larger culms appearing as shoots soon, but I’m not holding my breath. In the video I showed a thick culm that I said dates from around autumn 2020, however, I have a feeling that it was a year later. I can research it when I find the time, because I made a video about it and posted it to Brighteon. It was unusual in that it twisted and turned over a few weeks in it’s early growth, under the stresses of ropes I was directing it back into the clump with.
