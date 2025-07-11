Alberta Classrooms – Alberta Needs Tougher Stand – Eby Pipelines

Alberta government appoints ‘action team’ to address classroom aggression





Alberta’s education minister has assembled a group of superintendents, teachers and school trustees to study how to best tackle what the government says is a rising incidence of aggression in classrooms.





Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announced an “aggression and complexity in schools action team” in Calgary on Monday, promising to consider some of the team’s recommendations by fall.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/education-and-learning/secondary-education/alberta-government-appoints-action-team-to-address-classroom-aggression/ar-AA1HIHTn









4 ways to tackle a rise in disrespectful behaviour in classrooms





Talking loudly to drown out another student, fooling around mid-lesson, mocking a classmate’s incorrect answer — tales of disrespectful behaviour in today’s classrooms abound.





And a recent study from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., found a significant increase in classroom incivility since the pandemic.





“Incivility” sounds old-fashioned, but it can disrupt classrooms and student development — and it’s something educators and experts focused on Canadian youth believe deserves attention and action.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/classroom-incivility-teachers-experts-1.7399126









Inside the pressure campaign on Danielle Smith to make gun ownership (and more) an Alberta right





A group from the premier’s riding in Medicine Hat, which calls itself the Black Hat Gang, has met with senior government officials and proposed a massive new draft of Alberta’s rights document. The “gang” wants it to enshrine an array of new rights, including confidentiality of health information and “informed consent” to medical care, as well as rights to keep and bear firearms, to use “sufficient force” to defend one’s property, and “freedom from excessive taxation.”





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/bill-rights-danielle-smith-alberta-inside-1.7291123









Premier vows to protect Alberta against ‘future hostile acts’ from Ottawa after Liberal victory





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reacting to the results of the federal election by taking a swipe at the newly elected Liberal government and promising to protect the province against “future hostile acts” from Ottawa.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/danielle-smith-election-mark-carney-canada-election-2025-1.7521640









Poilievre has to contend with Alberta separatists as he vies for a Commons seat





Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s path back to the House of Commons runs through a rural Alberta riding that has become a hotbed for Western discontent and the independence movement — a potentially tricky situation to navigate for a leader with national ambitions.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/poilievre-alberta-byelection-separatists-1.7576239









B.C. Premier Eby says he’s not opposed to privately backed oil pipeline to north coast





Eby says his position is more nuanced than a hard no, but opposes public funding for project





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/eby-northern-bc-pipeline-1.7568135