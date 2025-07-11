BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alberta Classrooms – Alberta Needs Tougher Stand – Eby Pipelines
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 2 months ago

Alberta government appoints ‘action team’ to address classroom aggression


Alberta’s education minister has assembled a group of superintendents, teachers and school trustees to study how to best tackle what the government says is a rising incidence of aggression in classrooms.


Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides announced an “aggression and complexity in schools action team” in Calgary on Monday, promising to consider some of the team’s recommendations by fall.


https://www.msn.com/en-ca/education-and-learning/secondary-education/alberta-government-appoints-action-team-to-address-classroom-aggression/ar-AA1HIHTn



4 ways to tackle a rise in disrespectful behaviour in classrooms


Talking loudly to drown out another student, fooling around mid-lesson, mocking a classmate’s incorrect answer — tales of disrespectful behaviour in today’s classrooms abound.


And a recent study from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., found a significant increase in classroom incivility since the pandemic.


“Incivility” sounds old-fashioned, but it can disrupt classrooms and student development — and it’s something educators and experts focused on Canadian youth believe deserves attention and action.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/classroom-incivility-teachers-experts-1.7399126



Inside the pressure campaign on Danielle Smith to make gun ownership (and more) an Alberta right


A group from the premier’s riding in Medicine Hat, which calls itself the Black Hat Gang, has met with senior government officials and proposed a massive new draft of Alberta’s rights document. The “gang” wants it to enshrine an array of new rights, including confidentiality of health information and “informed consent” to medical care, as well as rights to keep and bear firearms, to use “sufficient force” to defend one’s property, and “freedom from excessive taxation.”


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/bill-rights-danielle-smith-alberta-inside-1.7291123



Premier vows to protect Alberta against ‘future hostile acts’ from Ottawa after Liberal victory


Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reacting to the results of the federal election by taking a swipe at the newly elected Liberal government and promising to protect the province against “future hostile acts” from Ottawa.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/danielle-smith-election-mark-carney-canada-election-2025-1.7521640



Poilievre has to contend with Alberta separatists as he vies for a Commons seat


Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s path back to the House of Commons runs through a rural Alberta riding that has become a hotbed for Western discontent and the independence movement — a potentially tricky situation to navigate for a leader with national ambitions.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/poilievre-alberta-byelection-separatists-1.7576239



B.C. Premier Eby says he’s not opposed to privately backed oil pipeline to north coast


Eby says his position is more nuanced than a hard no, but opposes public funding for project


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/eby-northern-bc-pipeline-1.7568135

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy