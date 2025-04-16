BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's Up? - Will Religion Survive Disclosure
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
54 followers
99 views • 5 months ago

Gregg and John discuss how religious texts might reveal humanity’s extraterrestrial past, questioning if traditional religion can survive modern disclosure. They talk about how archaeology and suppressed scriptures challenge archaic narratives, suggesting evolving consciousness and the emerging new human may shift us from external authorities to inner truth, redefining good and evil amid cosmic revelations.


Please like, subscribe and share!


Become a member for full access to unedited videos https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/

Keywords
trustbiblejesusdemonsvaticandisclosureextraterrestrialindependenceangelsarchonsfull disclosuregood and evilold testamentanomaliesnew age movementhuman potentialinner truthreligious textsarcheological evidenceai religionabrahamic traditionssuppressed textsgnostic textstechnological evilpsychological evil
