Join the celebrity boycott (they're all satanic cultists who don't need to make more money)
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
40 views • 11 months ago

Join the celebrity boycott (they're all satanic cultists who don't need to make more money)

When you block these evil narcissists on all social media apps including Spotify and their products they're affiliated with, they lose sponsors. You don't have to be following them to block them btw. None of us follow these dirtbgs but we won't be seeing them and their ads either. Mute as well when or if anything about them pops up.
This is become huge right now with millions doing it so jump on board now! They work for the ultra satanic trillionaires & it's time to stop them. Let's goo!! Join the blockout2024

Another way: tiny.cc/blockout2024 - This is list of 200+ celebrities, influencers and companies to block with links to their accounts. Don't forget to block their products & friends too.

