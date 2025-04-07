Going Rogue with Lara Logan Episode 9 with Mike Davis | Fighting Lawfare & the Deep State

Lara sits down with firebrand attorney Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, to discuss what the Trump administration is currently doing to combat lawfare and the deep state.





