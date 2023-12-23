Don Ma: SCOTUS Hands Trump a Victory
268 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Keywords
rand pauldonald trumpborder crisisunited nationsandres manuel lopez obradorhumanitarian aidlee smithchristmas lightswasteful spendingntderic adamsjack smithdave martiniris taoadam andrzejewskiyaakov menkenjason perryisrael defense forceschristina coronaisrael-hamas waryoav gallantholiday travelcolorado supreme courtmelanie mcgovernrestaurants and stores open on christmas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos