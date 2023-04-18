Tuesday Topic of the Week April 18 2023: Talking to Restaurant Workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We hear a lot lately in the media about a severe worker and labor shortage in the restaurant and food service industry. There have been a lot of articles written about this, but one thing the media never does is get out there and talk to actual restaurant employees, because they feel that doing so is beneath them. They think working people are inferior. I am a working person myself. That is the subject of this week's episode.