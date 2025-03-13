Did the Montauk Project Kickoff Something Sinister_ Real Life X Men, time travel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many who as I, that have experienced Shadow people can relate. I was I I I I Ihave been involved with Eckankar (soul travel), (Scientology, Freemasonry-third eye) ouiji boards, Atlantis, looking at this video, scalar energy could have been involved. Hebrew 11:3, Things which are seen were not made of those things which do appear (the atom) Area 51, Montauk, Cerns and Dolci Arizona, all connected. I live in the San Luis Valley Co. and have witnessed Military air craft flying into mountain sides and disappearing and hearing aircraft but not seeing them (cloaking device)