BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did the Montauk Project Kickoff Something Sinister_ Real Life X Men, time travel
Truth John 14:6
Truth John 14:6
576 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 6 months ago

Many who as I, that have experienced Shadow people can relate. I was I I  I I Ihave been involved with Eckankar (soul travel), (Scientology, Freemasonry-third eye) ouiji boards, Atlantis, looking at this video, scalar energy could have been involved. Hebrew 11:3, Things which are seen were not made of those things which do appear (the atom) Area 51, Montauk, Cerns and Dolci Arizona, all connected. I live in the San Luis Valley Co. and have witnessed Military air craft flying into mountain sides and disappearing and hearing aircraft but not seeing them (cloaking device)


Keywords
traveltimesinistermontaukx men
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy