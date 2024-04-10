How far are they gonna take these Wars ?, Israel provoking wars , Ukraine to join NATO

To watch full video Go Here ! : https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html?playlist_id=watch-history





The discussion between Mike Martins and Supreme Cannon appears to be centered around several geopolitical issues, primarily concerning potential conflicts involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Ukraine, NATO, and Russia. Here's a breakdown of the key points being discussed:





Israeli-Iranian Tensions: The discussion begins with the news of Netanyahu convening a war cabinet in response to threats of retaliation from Iran following an airstrike against the Iranian Embassy in Syria. Mike Martins expresses concern that this escalation could lead to oil prices soaring to $300 or even $400 per barrel.





Escalation to War: There's a debate about the potential extent of the conflict. Mike Martins asks Supreme Cannon how far he thinks the situation will escalate, suggesting that Netanyahu might be compelled to go all the way due to his precarious political position. They discuss the possibility of limited nuclear conflict or full-scale war.





NATO and Ukraine: The conversation then shifts to Ukraine's potential accession to NATO, with Mike expressing disbelief that this could happen. He highlights previous statements from Biden suggesting caution regarding Ukraine's NATO membership due to the risk of provoking Russia. They discuss the implications of Ukraine joining NATO, including the potential for conflict with Russia.





NATO's Strength: There's skepticism about NATO's capability to handle a prolonged conflict with Russia, with concerns raised about the disparity in military strength and the risk of a devastating war.





Nuclear Escalation: The discussion ends with concerns about the possibility of nuclear escalation, with mentions of Pakistan, India, and Iran potentially becoming involved in a wider conflict.





Overall, the conversation revolves around the fear and uncertainty surrounding escalating tensions in various regions, with a particular focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Both participants express deep concern about the potential consequences of these conflicts, including economic repercussions and the risk of nuclear war.