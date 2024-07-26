BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ENTIRE INTERNET CURBSTOMPS 🥾 AXIOS FOR THEIR KAMALA BORDER CZAR BACKSLIDE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
9 months ago

WASHINGTON (TND) — Reporting by Axios on Wednesday said Vice President Kamala Harris “never actually had” the title of border czar, a claim which contradicts its own reporting on the topic.


The outlet on Wednesday described “confusion” about Harris’s role in the Biden White House, citing “early media misfires” about her position as border czar. Such reporting, it said, “has made the issue a top target for the GOP trying to define their new opponent.”


Axios in 2021, however, reported Harris was “appointed by Biden as border czar.” It acknowledged this in an editor’s note in its Wednesday article.


“This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ back in 2021,” it wrote.


The outlet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The National Desk (TND) Wednesday.


Source: https://x.com/stevenmarkryan/status/1816341662127607860


Thumbnail: https://abcnews4.com/news/nation-world/axios-claims-harris-never-actually-had-border-czar-title-contradicting-own-reporting-kamala-harris-joe-biden-immigration-southern-border-white-house


The fact check that this caused on Twitter | X was priceless:


Axios previously reported on April 14 & March 24, 2021 that Kamala Harris was appointed as Border Czar:


"Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar..."


“President Biden is putting Vice President Harris in charge of addressing the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border"


https://www.axios.com/2024/07/24/kamala-harris-border-czar-immigratin


In other scumbaggery:


https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/10/republicans-baseless-pedophilia-accusations-explained.html

twitterkamala harrisfact checkaxiosbackslideborder czarcommunity noteskneepadsinternet curbstomp
