Rocket Panda - Into the Unknown (2021, Mega Drive)

Rocket Panda - Into the Unknown is a shoot'em up developed and published by British company Space Pants Games.

You control a panda with a jetpack from a Space Harrier-like 3rd-person view. You need to shoot down enemies and avoid mines. Also, you have a tea meter which must be kept up by collecting cups of tea. The cups can be destroyed by shooting them, so you need to watch out. The game is divided into stages. After a mix of enemy waves and mines you enter a mine field which has far more mines than enemies. After that, there is a section where you can collect donuts for bonus points.