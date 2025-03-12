BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Enemy’s Plan to Seize YOUR MONEY “Is RIGHT on Schedule,” Warns Jekyll Island Author
What is happening
9716 followers
5
1224 views • 6 months ago

Mar 12, 2025 #gold #griffin #danielacambone

Everything is on schedule for our enemies," says G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. In this exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone, Griffin argues that politicians who repeatedly make promises but fail to deliver substantial change ultimately leave people worse off over time. "The American people now have made the president a king… We are in trouble, not because of the enemy but from the inside of our nation." Griffin also envisions a future where traditional money may cease to exist, replaced entirely by digital currency or digits—drastically altering how economic systems function. Watch the interview now to learn how you can navigate these turbulent times.


📖 FREE GUIDE: Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...


📞 Learn strategies to protect your future with physical gold and silver today: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/500?u... or call 866-706-9061


📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela

moneyauthorschedulejekyllfinancial systemg edward griffinenemy plansland
