Month of Sh`vat Month of Trees Rooted and Grounded in Love
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/month-of-shvat-month-of-trees-root-and.html

Last month was growing up. This month is growing down. Roots going down, deep.

Sh1vat 15th is a Holy Day New Year of Trees

Thursday, January 25, 2024, Arbor Day, A Day to plant tress.

The Fruit is in the Root. If the root is healthy the tree bears much fruit.

January 9th, 2023 Towards the end of the blog. Placing the Word of God above everyone in Ohio telling everyone in Ohio to get a founders Bible and read it once a day for at least an hour.

January 8th, 2024 Also, I got the word Hemlock. Hemlock an in the Tree. Hemlock – Grace

Genus: Tsuga – Family: Pinaceae

Most Hemlock tress their leaves, or limbs droop down.

Psalm 1 Delight in the law: Wednesday Revelation Red Pill, January 10, 2024

Jesus is the Ten Commandments, the Ark of the Covenant Moses was given.

moseswizard of ozpsalm 1the ark of the covenantchristine valesdelight in the lawwednesday revelation red pilljanuary 10 2024jesus is the ten commandmentsshvathemlock

