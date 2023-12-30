Job 1 From the Sword of the Spirit - the God Breathed Word!

Now that the second coming, appearing, revelation of Christ is back in these last days of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men, be strong in the Lord and the strength of His might. The Lord overlooked our ignorance about Satan's reign over us with the bibles of men, but now He commands all men everywhere to repent Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff.





"Contend for the one true faith" Judas 1, by removing all the lies/wiles/seals of Satan from the bibles of men making, known the mystery of the gospel Eph. 6, the hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:6,7, the hidden manna Rv. 2:17; Micah 7:15, the hidden parables Matt. 13:11, 35, the hidden will of the Lord Eph. 1:9. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of Satan. For our fight is not against flesh and blood but against Satan's mega sword, of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4.





Wherefore take up the Perfect Law of Liberty, AKA the Royal Law of Agape Love, AKA the Rod of Iron, that you might be ready for the second age of the Kingdom of heaven that will be here in 43 years when the restoration of that which is perfect, the wisdom from above, is complete 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15.





By the beginning of the removal of Satan's lies/wiles/seals from the Bible Rev. 5:1ff, the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above, the God-breathed Word of God, is now restored, in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Matt. 10:34; 1 Cor. 2:6-16; cf. Neh.





The two ages of spiritual warfare are the 2, 43-year transitions from the kingdoms of men to the kingdom of Heaven. The transition from believing Satan's lies about the ways of men, to belief in the supernatural objective truth from God. The God-breathed Bible, the promised second coming, appearing or revelation from Christ, that brings peace on earth and agape love to all men Jer. 10:23; John 8:32; James 3:7-11. The Kingdom of God and His one true faith system, versus the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of the kingdoms of men: men's preaching, religions, bibles, faith systems, etc. Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 2:7; James 5:7-11.





Christ begins the 43-year warfare of restoration by His 2,000-year-old prophecy of breaking the seven seals/lies/wiles of Satan Rev. 1:3; 5:1ff; 22:18ff. Those of with ears to hear and eyes to see, who can distinguish between God's ways and man's 1 Cor. 2:6-16 we can now understand that Satan, the man of sin, the Antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse while pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, an alien on the far side of the moon or whatever so that we would not realize that Christ has all authority. Satan once a miraculously educated man in a snake's body, is now an empowered demon, the spirit of a dead evil man, indwelling and/or whispering in men's ears while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3 and convincing us that the ways of men are just as good, if not better than the ways of God.

In the Sword of the Spirit, Christ tells us He will resume His reign quickly, and if we read, understand, and obey His prophecies about the second coming and the good fight of faith, we will have all spiritual blessing in Him, in 43 years Rev. 22:7.





