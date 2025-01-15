A Message to California: The Season of Sorrow Has Arrived 01/15/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares 2 Prophecies from Dumitru Duduman that carries a warning not only for America, but specifically for California is this troubling time.
00:00 – Intro
02:04 – The Season of Sorrow
17:43 – Drones
22:27 – Our Sponsors
25:11 – A Revelation
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support