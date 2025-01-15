A Message to California: The Season of Sorrow Has Arrived 01/15/2025

1 view • 4 months ago

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

Today Pastor Stan shares 2 Prophecies from Dumitru Duduman that carries a warning not only for America, but specifically for California is this troubling time.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.