Remember Christians: This Life Is Temporal And We Are To Occupy Until He Comes

Sometimes we as Christians forget that this life is temporal
and our real home is eternally in heaven. But until that time we are
also instructed to occupy until Jesus comes back.
Take a listen to a personal story and encouragement. Your life while on
this earth does matter. But keep your heart, soul, mind and spirit focused on
eternity until God calls you home.
