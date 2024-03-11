My Girlfriend Doubts Philosophy! Freedomain Call In

"My question is about my relationship with my girlfriend. I am in this place in my life where I've never been. I have a lovely girlfriend. I think I very much appreciate her and feel like she's a very, very valuable person in my life. However, I'm not sure that she is the one for me, like the one that we should live 80 years together, bring kids together. I want many kids. She wants kids, but not as many, because I'm not sure that she shares the values that I so much value."





