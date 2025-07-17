Arise, O Light!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This hymn is a prayer—a crying out—in intercession, that God would shine His light into the souls of those who seek war instead of peace, bringing them to repentance and eternal joy.
The hymn is now on Musescore.com at https://musescore.com/user/78859/scores/26315680
Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey
