Ghost, Bigfoot & UFO Shows - Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe

On June 1, 2025 Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss their experiences with paranormal shows on the Discovery Channel, including ghost, Bigfoot, and UFO shows. Pannobhasa criticizes these shows for lacking scientific rigor and often being entertainment rather than proof of paranormal activity. He mentions his wife's interest in ghost shows and his skepticism towards Bigfoot and UFO claims. Pannobhasa shares a personal experience in Burma where he probably saw a ghost, corroborated by local villagers. They also discuss the Buddhist perspective on ghosts, Bigfoot, and UFOs, suggesting that these phenomena exist in different realms beyond our current scientific understanding.

Outline

Discussion on Discovery Channel Shows

• Brian mentions the topic of watching Discovery Channel shows on ghosts, Bigfoot, and UFOs.

• Pannobhasa explains that his wife watches ghost shows before sleeping, which are mainly for entertainment value.

• Pannobhasa criticizes the shows for not proving anything.

• Pannobhasa mentions shows like "The Dead Files" and "Cindy Kaza," which use psychics to detect paranormal activity.

Critique of Bigfoot Shows

• Pannobhasa discusses Bigfoot shows, noting that they never find Bigfoot and rely on infrared cameras to show red blips.

• Pannobhasa compares Bigfoot to the Burmese creature, a paranormal entity, and criticizes the assumption that Bigfoot is a real animal.

• Brian mentions Buddhist teachings on interdimensional beings like yakas, which don't leave physical remains.

• Pannobhasa agrees, stating that Bigfoot is seen as a paranormal entity in Burmese culture.

Paranormal Phenomena and Buddhist Worldview

• Pannobhasa discusses the book "The Trickster in the Paranormal," which suggests paranormal phenomena are liminal and can't be proven.

• Pannobhasa explains the chaotic element in Buddhist cosmology that allows paranormal entities to exist.

• Pannobhasa compares ghosts, Bigfoot, and UFOs, stating they all exist on the periphery and can't be mainstreamed.

• Brian mentions that science is materialist and can't account for all realms in Buddhist cosmology.

Ghost Stories and Personal Experiences

• Pannobhasa shares a personal experience of seeing a ghost as a child in a house before moving in.

• Pannobhasa recounts a story in Burma about a corrupt monk who was poisoned and his ghost appearing to Pannobhasa.

• Brian suggests that Pannobhasa's psychic capacity might have contributed to seeing the ghost.

• Pannobhasa agrees that his experiences might be due to his meditation and sensitivity to other realms.

Critique of UFO Shows and Ancient Aliens

• Brian mentions the show "Ancient Aliens" and its 16th season, suggesting it's running out of ideas.

• Pannobhasa criticizes the show for sensationalizing and not providing proof of ancient aliens.

• Pannobhasa discusses the concept of vimanas in Buddhist cosmology and their similarity to modern UFOs.

• Brian mentions a video with Ajahn Punnadhammo about ancient vimanas and their modern counterparts.

Conclusion on Paranormal Shows

• Pannobhasa reiterates that ghost, Bigfoot, and UFO shows are for entertainment and can't prove anything.

• Brian agrees, stating that science can't explain consciousness and other realms.

• Pannobhasa mentions that most people believe in paranormal phenomena despite scientific skepticism.

• Brian concludes that the Buddhist worldview can account for various paranormal experiences and realms.