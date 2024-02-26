© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Footage of the destruction of the first Abrams tank
It is reported that the tank was blown up by soldiers of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in the Avdeevka sector.
Thambnail - And here are clearer images of the first M1A1 Abrams tank shot down with BRAT dynamic protection in a field in the direction of Avdeevka - Source @Rybar
Further Info:
https://southfront.press/breaking-first-us-abrams-tank-destroyed-hours-after-it-was-first-deployed-near-avdeevka/ Source @Intel Slava Z