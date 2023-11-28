Natural beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of Net Zero―an unachievable, costly and tyrannical solution to a non-existent problem.

Expect a LOT more of this if the climate doomsday cultists have their way.

Clip 2 : Mount Aso, Japan: The inherent natural beauty of mountains and forests―and the plant and animal habitats that reside within them―are replaced by 200,000 ghastly solar panels, as a sacrificial offering by the Net Zero cult to the "climate change" gods.

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media



