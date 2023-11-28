© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of Net Zero―an unachievable, costly and tyrannical solution to a non-existent problem.
Expect a LOT more of this if the climate doomsday cultists have their way.
Clip 2 : Mount Aso, Japan: The inherent natural beauty of mountains and forests―and the plant and animal habitats that reside within them―are replaced by 200,000 ghastly solar panels, as a sacrificial offering by the Net Zero cult to the "climate change" gods.
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media