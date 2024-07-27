Story of 4 Year Old Girl Using Tesla Med bed System Part 2

Amazing Story Part 2 Using Tesla Med Bed System - Listen to a story with a 4 year old girl using the Baxtar Bioscanner and Tesla Med Bed for DNA and RNA body issues and the reaction her mom got from the physical therapist after not seeing her for 2 weeks! Amazing story part 1 with Andrea from Wild Horsel Wellness Spa Sheridan Wyoming.





Learn more about the Tesla Med Bed and Bio-scanning systems at the links below.

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/baxstar-bioscanner





Tesla Med Bed System

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/tesla-med-bed-hyperbaric-oxygen-chamber





Contact Andrea at Wildhorse Wellness Spa to schedule a visit to use this technology at

https://www.wildhorsewellnesssspa.com