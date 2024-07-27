Story of 4 Year Old Girl Using Tesla Med bed System Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing Story Part 2 Using Tesla Med Bed System - Listen to a story with a 4 year old girl using the Baxtar Bioscanner and Tesla Med Bed for DNA and RNA body issues and the reaction her mom got from the physical therapist after not seeing her for 2 weeks! Amazing story part 1 with Andrea from Wild Horsel Wellness Spa Sheridan Wyoming.
Learn more about the Tesla Med Bed and Bio-scanning systems at the links below.
https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/baxstar-bioscanner
Tesla Med Bed System
https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/tesla-med-bed-hyperbaric-oxygen-chamber
Contact Andrea at Wildhorse Wellness Spa to schedule a visit to use this technology at