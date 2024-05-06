BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Army of ducks provide eco-friendly protection for vineyard
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
172 views • 12 months ago

RT


May 5, 2024


A winery in Cape Town, South Africa has enlisted the services of 1,600 Indian runner ducks to protect their vines from snails, slugs and other pests. Not only are Indian runners naturally excellent foragers, routinely eating all unwanted insects in their path, they also provide endless fun for people visiting Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate, who can watch the ‘soldiers’ on their morning waddle.


armyducksrtsouth africainsectscape townindian runnerwinerybug control
