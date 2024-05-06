Army of ducks provide eco-friendly protection for vineyard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 5, 2024
A winery in Cape Town, South Africa has enlisted the services of 1,600 Indian runner ducks to protect their vines from snails, slugs and other pests. Not only are Indian runners naturally excellent foragers, routinely eating all unwanted insects in their path, they also provide endless fun for people visiting Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate, who can watch the ‘soldiers’ on their morning waddle.
