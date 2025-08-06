BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Col Doug Macgregor: Full Occupation of Gaza
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
1
130 views • 1 month ago

Aug 5, 2025

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavis...


Doug argues that Israel, under Netanyahu, views the Gaza war as a "do-or-die" situation requiring total destruction of Hamas and possibly mass displacement of Palestinians, believing partial measures risk Israel’s survival. The IDF chief warns this could take years in a small but dense area. Critics say such actions will fuel anti-Semitism and damage Israel’s global standing, already eroding with protests and accusations of humanitarian atrocities. Politically, Israel may hope Egypt allows Palestinians into the Sinai, but regional dynamics could shift if Egypt or other nations intervene.


The speaker warns U.S. backing of Israel and Ukraine serves neither American nor global interests and risks entangling the U.S. in mass killings. They predict NATO and the EU will eventually collapse due to growing European discontent, with countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and Italy leading withdrawal. The BRICS alliance will expand as nations reject U.S. financial dominance.


If Ukraine’s army or Western economies collapse, public focus will turn inward, abandoning foreign entanglements. A major financial crisis—driven by overleveraged private equity, collapsing real estate markets, and lack of government rescue capacity—could force the U.S. to retreat from overseas commitments, prioritizing domestic survival over wars abroad.

How this content was made

Keywords
trumpisraelgenocidenetanyahugazaoccupationfullstarvationcol doug macgregordaniel davis deep dive merch
