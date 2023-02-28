BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democide - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Christopher Gardner on BioCharisma Podcast - Episode 11 (02.24.2023)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
830 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
362 views • 02/28/2023

Mosquitoes have been the most gratuitous killers in history. Do you know who’s number two? You guessed it, big government. Democide is genocide committed by government. When you have the majority externalizing their authority big Gov steps in to clean up the detritus. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is with us this week to annihilate the daddy complex. She is one of the most brilliant people I know because she can explain the most complex of ideas in a simple way. Follow her rational and you will be the better for it. 


Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3   

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


https://topherhq.com/2023/02/24/democide-w-dr-jennifer-daniels-biocharisma-podcast-episode-11/  


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and BioCharisma.

Keywords
germ theoryterrain theoryabortioninfectious diseaseparasitesvirusesdemocidechronic fatiguetetanuscontagionmosquitoescongestive heart failureevent 201dr jennifer danielscovidcovid testturpentinerenamed diseaseselectron microscopyr valuerename gametopherhqbiocharismadropsychristopher gardener
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy