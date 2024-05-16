❗️Vladimir Putin: "Russia and China have a Long History of Cooperation" - in China yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Vladimir Putin: "Russia and China have a long history of cooperation".
❗️Putin and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation after talks that lasted 2.5 hours.
❗️No place for closed military-political alliances in Asia-Pacific region - Putin
Other statements by the Russian President after the meeting with Xi Jinping:
▪️ Moscow and Beijing attach great importance to partnership, have accumulated experience of mutually beneficial cooperation and can discuss even the most difficult issues
▪️ Russian food exports to the Chinese market are growing, and mutual trade and investment are reliably protected from the negative effects of third countries
▪️ Russia and China have specific plans to strengthen cooperation in energy, banking, and the automotive industry
▪️ a large-scale program of the cross-cultural years of the Russian Federation and China is planned;
▪️ Moscow expects that China will become an active associate of the "Games of the Future" and will host one of the events
▪️ Russia and China intend to continue efforts to integrate the EAEU and the One Belt, One Road initiative.
Xi Jinping:
▪️ Russia and China believe that a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is the right path, and China's position on this issue remains unchanged.
▪️ China and Russia will work together to bring more benefits to the two countries, make due contributions to global security and stability.
▪️ China and Russia uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the world order based on international law.
▪️ China hopes for the earliest restoration of peace and stability in Europe and will continue to play a constructive role.
Putin:
▪️ Moscow appreciates the initiatives put forward by Beijing to settle the Ukrainian crisis.
▪️ Russia and China are working in solidarity to create a just world order based on international law.
▪️ Mutual trade and investments between Russia and China are reliably protected from the negative influence of third countries, and there are plans to strengthen contacts between banks.