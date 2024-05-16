❗️Vladimir Putin: "Russia and China have a Long History of Cooperation" - in China yesterday

❗️Vladimir Putin: "Russia and China have a long history of cooperation".

❗️Putin and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation after talks that lasted 2.5 hours.

❗️No place for closed military-political alliances in Asia-Pacific region - Putin

Other statements by the Russian President after the meeting with Xi Jinping:

▪️ Moscow and Beijing attach great importance to partnership, have accumulated experience of mutually beneficial cooperation and can discuss even the most difficult issues

▪️ Russian food exports to the Chinese market are growing, and mutual trade and investment are reliably protected from the negative effects of third countries

▪️ Russia and China have specific plans to strengthen cooperation in energy, banking, and the automotive industry

▪️ a large-scale program of the cross-cultural years of the Russian Federation and China is planned;

▪️ Moscow expects that China will become an active associate of the "Games of the Future" and will host one of the events

▪️ Russia and China intend to continue efforts to integrate the EAEU and the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Xi Jinping:

▪️ Russia and China believe that a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is the right path, and China's position on this issue remains unchanged.

▪️ China and Russia will work together to bring more benefits to the two countries, make due contributions to global security and stability.

▪️ China and Russia uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the world order based on international law.

▪️ China hopes for the earliest restoration of peace and stability in Europe and will continue to play a constructive role.

Putin:

▪️ Moscow appreciates the initiatives put forward by Beijing to settle the Ukrainian crisis.

▪️ Russia and China are working in solidarity to create a just world order based on international law.

▪️ Mutual trade and investments between Russia and China are reliably protected from the negative influence of third countries, and there are plans to strengthen contacts between banks.



