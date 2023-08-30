How Do I Know What’s True and What’s Not? Beliefs About Reincarnation, Why We Don’t Remember Past Life Karma, How to Discover the Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:https://youtu.be/KE6zIx_nMaA?si=IKULmtJopkvLfOJQ
20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2
Cut:
03m04s-09m10s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING.”
@ 03m36ss
“IF I FEEL ALL OF MY EMOTIONS, I WILL IN THE END COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH. BUT I HAVE TO BE DILLIGENT IN FEELING ALL OF MY EMOTIONS.”
@ 07m48s
“AS LONG AS WE FEEL ALL OF OUR EMOTIONS, WE WILL COME TO DISCOVER THE TRUTH ABOUT EVERY SINGLE SUBJECT THAT WE ASK THE QUESTION OF.”
@ 08m59s