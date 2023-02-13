THE KIFFNESS X OH LONG JOHNSON 2.0 - HOLD ONTO MY FUR (TALKING CAT SONG)

The late great OH LONG JOHNSON has been reincarnated, but this time as an orange kitty from China! He also has an important message: he likes it when you hold onto his fur when the dogs are barking! Do what this message as you please.If you enjoyed this PLEASE 😊 FUMSUP 👍🏻 SUBSCRIBE ✔ BIG THANKS

Original video by @骄傲的大肥兔 on Douyin: https://v.douyin.com/BMTtm3X/

LYRICS:





CHORUS:





Hold onto my fur, I like it

When the dogs are barking





VERSE 1:





Kitty go purr when you hold onto his fur

everything a blur in the fast lane to the moon





Doggy go bark when we’re cruising in the dark

teeth so sharp tryna bite him like a shark

No we ain’t comin down soon





VERSE 2:





A doggy don't like it when a cat like me

is going through life successfully

So they make a big bark as I fly through the sky

Hold onto my fur boy don't you cry





Coz we're gonna make it now break through the clouds

No more doggy barking, where are they now?

It's easy to hear them when you're on the ground

but when you're up on the moon you don't hear a sound





