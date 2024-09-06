Un-Sling Your Defensive Rifle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/09/05/rifle-corner-retrieving-the-rifle-an-overlooked-skill/ Keanu Reeves training-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xii9_oWQ7HY FBI knew of GA shooter a year ahead-https://banned.video/watch?id=66da080d48b46f4285ea47af GA shooter trans-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/09/06/the-georgia-school-shooter/ http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2024/09/05/chemical-warfare/free prepper resources via kindle-https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/09/06/prepper-resource-library-free-kindle-books-for-september/ security expert warns of black swans-https://banned.video/watch?id=66da34270482061167fd47cf