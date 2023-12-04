"THE BIG LIE"

Yeah, it's not just a bad argument to try to get rid of CO2... It's literally one of the things life can't function without. This very small amount of gas that this planet needs to survive... It's the essence of green life here. That and Nitrogen. Which they have also attacked and used for retarded, ass backwards reasons to change policies and outlaw farming to end food security at a personal level. The attack on CO2, in relationship to the knowledge we have about how necessary it is is absolute crazy making. This is how backwards and opposite their argument actually is, coming from someone who ran CO2 in BIG ways for 20 years... The absurdity is certainly in your face. Hitmeeeeeeee! [email protected]

