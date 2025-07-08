Dr. Paul Marik Dr Andy Wakefield placebo-controlled trials absent for the childhood vaccine

::::Equally troubling, the childhood vaccine schedule exposes young immune systems to dozens of shots, yet no comprehensive studies have examined the combined effects of these vaccines administered together.

Dr. Marik highlights this as a critical gap in medical research. Without data on the potential synergistic harm of multiple vaccines given simultaneously, the safety of the schedule remains unverified.

Dr. Marik advocates for a clear solution: compare health outcomes in fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated children. Emerging studies, though limited, suggest unvaccinated children have lower rates of chronic conditions, including asthma, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism and ADHD. These findings warrant urgent, large-scale, independent research to confirm or refute the trends.