© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/refuge-network-alternative-communities/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "This Word includes the outline of this New Ministry, as well as a Message that I received from The LORD on July 10, 2023.
The last couple months have been an amazing journey so far, as The LORD has been giving me new Revelations, a New Direction, and a New Project."