Rubio's comment on why Trump is pushing Ukraine to negotiate.

More:

Marco Rubio: "Zelensky was repeatedly told that peace should come first, and then discussions about security guarantees."

Key statements from the U.S. Secretary of State:

➡️Most European countries currently have no plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

➡️The U.S. views Zelensky's actions in the White House as an attempt to disrupt Trump's administration's efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.

➡️Since the incident in the Oval Office, the Trump administration has not communicated with Zelensky or other Ukrainian officials.