© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rubio's comment on why Trump is pushing Ukraine to negotiate.
More:
Marco Rubio: "Zelensky was repeatedly told that peace should come first, and then discussions about security guarantees."
Key statements from the U.S. Secretary of State:
➡️Most European countries currently have no plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
➡️The U.S. views Zelensky's actions in the White House as an attempt to disrupt Trump's administration's efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.
➡️Since the incident in the Oval Office, the Trump administration has not communicated with Zelensky or other Ukrainian officials.