Apr 28, 2023





In this video we share The Third Secret of Fatima and Why Pope Benedict XVI Changed His Opinion on It.





Once he arrived at the pontificate, he understood the veracity of the unpublished part of the 3rd secret of Fatima.





There was a time when Pope Benedict XVI changed his mind, and to say in 2000, that the prophecy of the 3rd secret of Fatima had been fulfilled with the attack on Pope John Paul II, he went on to say, in 2010, that the prophecy had not yet been fulfilled, and that the greatest danger came from within the Church.





This was noticed only by external analysts and was not commented on by those who have functional responsibility within the Church, because the official position is that the Church has already published everything it had of the 3rd secret.





Here we will talk about how this change of opinion of Benedict XVI happened and how he revealed that there was something else in the 3rd secret of Fatima.





Benedict XVI, who died on December 31, on the eve of the feast of Mary Mother of God, did not add mysteries to the Holy Rosary or add devotions to the laurel litanies, nor did he write encyclicals about the Virgin.





And this is why some will say that he was not a Marian Pope.





But he was in his own way, he gave spiritual and theological content to Marian devotion.





And he relied on the invocations of each country to strengthen the faith of the peoples.





From Lourdes he told us about the Blessed Mary as the focus of our hope, when it was in 2008 in the 150th anniversary of the apparitions.





He explained Lourdes' teaching as a sign of hope.





He referred to the miracles that happen in the sanctuary and the hope that awakens in the sick.





And he insisted on the constant in his pontificate, of the value of love, and that the power of love is stronger than the evil that threatens us.

Then he unexpectedly went to Fatima in 2010, 3 years before his resignation.





And he recalled that prayer and reparation in the face of evil must be a permanent task of Christians.





There he explained that the Rosary is a modern and current devotion, in disagreement with those who after the Second Vatican Council considered it as a thing of old women.





And he said that anyone who thinks that the prophecy of Fatima is fulfilled is fulfilled, in contradiction to what he had said in 2000, as Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith, where he suggested that with the attack on John Paul II the prophecy of the 3rd secret was closed.





How is this?





On July 13, 1917, the Virgin of Fatima had given the visionary Sor Lucía a secret message, which had to be written by her, envelopted and given to the Pope, so that it could be opened in 1960.





The content was written and delivered in 1944 and according to those who saw it, it consisted of 2 sheets with different content.





None of the Popes from 1960 wanted to divulge the third secret, although they read it.





And it was not until May 13, 2000, that the Vatican Secretary of State, Ángelo Sodano, made it public by reading what Sister Lucy wrote at the time.





And then Cardinal Ratzinger would comment on it.





The third secret published, in short, refers to an angel with a flaming sword trying to set the world on fire, and the flames went out in the presence of Mary, while the angel said penance, penance, penance!





Then it shows a second scene, of a bishop dressed in white, which the little shepherds assumed was the Pope, who is going up a hill along with bishops, priests and religious, on the top of which there is a rough cork oak cross.





To get to it you must go through a ruined city in the middle of corpses, and pray for them.





And when they reach the top, the bishop dressed in white and the others are killed by a group of soldiers.





And then two angels collect the blood of the martyrs and with it they water the souls who come to God.





This text does not really seem to be going to scandalize the people, so that the disclosure was retained for so many years by the Popes.





And this is why a good number of analysts considered that there must have been more that had not yet been revealed.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeQZ112vDx0